Video shows Weinstein fondling woman before alleged rape

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. A television network has aired video of Harvey Weinstein fondling a woman who accused him of rape. The video aired Wednesday by Sky News was recorded by Melissa Thompson when she met Weinstein at his office in 2011. It shows Weinstein propositioning Thompson and caressing her shoulder during a business presentation. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. A television network has aired video of Harvey Weinstein ... more Photo: Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Photo: Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Video shows Weinstein fondling woman before alleged rape 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — A television network has aired video of Harvey Weinstein fondling a woman who accused him of rape.

The video aired Wednesday by Sky News was recorded by Melissa Thompson when she met Weinstein at his office in 2011.

It shows Weinstein propositioning Thompson and caressing her shoulder during a business presentation.

The video shows Thompson reacting with discomfort but also joking about his advances, saying that "data is hot."

In a lawsuit filed in June, Thompson said Weinstein raped her that evening at a hotel.

Only portions of the video were aired on Sky.

Weinstein's lawyer says the full video "demonstrates that there is nothing forceful" and shows "casual, if not awkward, flirting from both parties."

Weinstein has been charged in New York with assaulting three women, but not Thompson.