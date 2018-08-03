https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Video-before-police-shooting-shows-man-jumping-on-13130065.php
Video before police shooting shows man jumping on police car
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Video taken before police fatally shot a New Jersey man near a Pennsylvania amusement park shows the man hanging on or jumping on two moving cars including a police car.
A witness posted the videos on Facebook Thursday.
One video shows Joseph Santos hanging onto a moving white car. Another shows him climbing on the hood of a police SUV. The vehicle drives slowly a short distance with him on the hood then pulls off the road.
Police say witnesses told them Santos was damaging cars and interfering with traffic.
At a vigil near the spot of the shooting Wednesday, friends and family members said Santos' actions didn't justify the shooting near Dorney Park.
