Video before police shooting shows man jumping on police car

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Video taken before police fatally shot a New Jersey man near a Pennsylvania amusement park shows the man hanging on or jumping on two moving cars including a police car.

A witness posted the videos on Facebook Thursday.

One video shows Joseph Santos hanging onto a moving white car. Another shows him climbing on the hood of a police SUV. The vehicle drives slowly a short distance with him on the hood then pulls off the road.

Police say witnesses told them Santos was damaging cars and interfering with traffic.

At a vigil near the spot of the shooting Wednesday, friends and family members said Santos' actions didn't justify the shooting near Dorney Park.