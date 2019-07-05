Video: Homeless man fleeing Georgia deputies is shot in head

NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) — Body camera video shows Georgia deputies tried to arrest a homeless man for loitering but the man fled and was shot in the head.

News outlets report video shows a Coweta County sheriff's deputy spotted 34-year-old Nicholas Bolton sleeping in a vehicle parked outside a Newnan shopping center Sunday. Deputies are seen knocking on a car window and trying to speak to Bolton, who drives off.

Deputies give chase and pin Bolton's still-reeving vehicle between three cruisers. The sound of spinning tires is heard as deputies yell for Bolton to stop. He's then shot by Deputy John Collins, who said he feared his colleague was going to be run over. Bolton was hospitalized.

The sheriff's office said Wednesday that the deputies were justified. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating.