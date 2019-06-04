Vermont police seeking convicted former New Jersey officer

RINGWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Police in Vermont are searching for a convicted former New Jersey police captain who has been missing since last week.

Brian Brady, a former captain of the state Human Services Police, was facing a resentencing last Friday in New Jersey on misconduct and computer theft counts.

Vermont state police say they responded to the Ringwood man's family's request to check a condominium he owns in northern Vermont.

Last Friday, troopers found a car Brady had rented near a bridge over Lake Champlain. They conducted a water search Friday and Saturday.

Brady is a former councilman and mayor of Sparta.

He was convicted in 2014 and sentenced to probation but an appeals court ruled the sentence was too lenient and ordered a resentencing.