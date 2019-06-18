Venezuelan prosecutor: Opposition leader linked to crimes

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela's chief prosecutor is accusing opposition leader Juan Guaidó of being the author of an alleged public corruption scheme.

Attorney General Tarek William Saab said Tuesday that his office is investigating two diplomatic representatives of Guaidó accused of misappropriating public funds.

The two were helping Venezuelan security forces desert into Colombia under Guaidó's leadership when they allegedly stole money and falsified hotel bills.

Guaidó, who is seeking to oust President Nicolás Maduro, has also ordered a probe into the allegations with assistance from authorities in Colombia, where the alleged crimes took place.

The chief prosecutor is a Maduro ally. He says the case is proof that Guaidó is leading a "mafia of corruption" and can't be trusted to exercise real power.