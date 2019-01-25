Vegas police: Suspect opens fire, fatally shot by officers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say officers fatally shot a suspect when he opened fire on them Thursday night, ending a 4 1/2 -hour barricade situation.

Capt. Jamie Prosser says the barricade situation in a home in a residential neighborhood began when detectives tried to arrest the man on multiple warrants alleging violent crimes such as attempted murder.

The suspect's identity wasn't released.

The home is near Windmill Parkway and Bermuda Road.