VP Pence to visit black church burned by arsonist

FILE - In this April 4, 2019, file photo, firefighters and fire investigators respond to a fire at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, in Opelousas, La. Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Louisiana to show his support for members of three black churches, including Mount Pleasant, burned by an arsonist. (Leslie Westbrook/The Advocate via AP, File)

OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Louisiana to show his support for members of three black churches burned by an arsonist.

Pence is scheduled to meet with community leaders and parishioners of the three churches.

He's also slated to visit Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, one of the burned churches.

The Rev. Gerald Toussaint says he and reverends from the other burned churches will also meet with the vice president.

A local sheriff's deputy's 21-year-old son, Holden Matthews, has been charged in the March and April burnings with offenses including arson.

He's pleaded not guilty.

A crowdfunding campaign for the churches' restoration has raised more than $2.1 million.

From Louisiana, Pence will travel to Kentucky where he'll visit a small company to talk trade and attend the Kentucky Governor's Ball.