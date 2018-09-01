Utah police use new technology to trace ballistic evidence

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah authorities say a recently solved drive-by shooting case in South Salt Lake highlights the effectiveness of a newly formed center that provides investigators with improved ballistics testing.

The Deseret News reports investigators, using the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, or NIBIN, traced a stolen Glock 26 9 mm handgun to Rory Curtis Cordova, who authorities say is a 50-year-old Ogden Trece gang member.

Cordova now faces federal firearms charges that could result in 10 years behind bars.

Federal, state and local law enforcement leaders say the arrest is a "graphic" example of the role the ballistics network and the Crime Gun Intelligence Center play in piecing together violent crimes.

Utah U.S. Attorney John Huber says police wouldn't have solved the South Salt Lake case and two others in Herriman and Ogden without the ballistic information network.

___

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com