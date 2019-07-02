Utah man accused of threatening girls to get nude photos

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 19-year-old Utah man is accused of extorting girls to send him nude photos of themselves.

Authorities allege Gabe Ryan Gilbert of South Jordan threatened six girls ages 14-17 in 2017 and 2018 and threatened to either post nude photos manipulated to include their faces or to send rapists or human traffickers to their homes.

Gilbert is charged with a total of nine felony counts of aggravated sexual extortion of a child and sexual exploitation of a minor but an attorney general's investigator said in court documents that she identified "well over 50 potential victims."

Online court records don't list an attorney who could speak on Gilbert's behalf.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sent him home from a mission in Mexico after the allegations surfaced.

A year in the second paragraph of this story has been corrected.