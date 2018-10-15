Utah homeowner shoots man he found in his garage

OREM, Utah (AP) — Utah authorities say a homeowner shot a man who was an intruder in his garage.

The Daily Herald in Provo reports that Orem Police Lt. Craig Martinez said Monday the man who was shot is in critical condition. The shooting occurred early Monday in the city of Orem south of Salt Lake City.

Martinez says the homeowner shot the man during a scuffle in the garage. The homeowner told police he heard someone in the garage and grabbed a handgun to confront the person. During the fight, the homeowner shot the man several times in the stomach.

The man who was shot is 49-years-old.

Police aren't releasing the names of the man who was shot or the homeowner.

Orem is a city of about 98,000 people located 40 miles south of Salt Lake City.

