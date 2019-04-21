Utah County considers new court for domestic violence cases

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Utah County prosecutors are looking into partnering with area justice courts to create a specialized court for domestic violence cases — a first of its kind in the state.

The Daily Herald reported last week that the new court would be similar to other specialized courts that exist for veterans, drugs and mental health, aiming to better rehabilitate offenders and reduce recidivism.

Utah County Attorney David Leavitt says the county doesn't handle enough domestic violence cases to justify a separate court, so it would need to partner with cities like Orem and Provo to make the new court feasible.

Utah courts spokesman Geoff Fattah says the state does not currently have any domestic violence courts.

