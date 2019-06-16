University wrestlers suspected of criminal sexual conduct

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nationally-ranked University of Minnesota heavyweight wrestler Gable Stevenson and a teammate have been arrested on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct.

KARE-TV reports that an Athletics Department statement to the station confirmed the two men arrested were on the wrestling team.

They have not been charged.

KSTP-TV reports that jail records show Stevenson and Dylan Martinez were arrested Saturday night at different times and places in Minneapolis. Authorities have not released details.

Stevenson was a four-time state champion at Apple Valley High School and was ranked No. 3 nationally at the end of the season by a respected rankings service. Martinez was a transfer from Fresno City College.

The Athletics Department says they've been suspended from team activity pending further information. It says federal and state law precludes releasing further details.