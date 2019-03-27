University of Arizona investigates protest of Border Patrol

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — University of Arizona officials say they and campus police are investigating if students violated the university code of conduct or law in protesting the presence of two Border Patrol agents last week.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that the federal agents spoke to criminal justice students during a career day event on March 19, but were interrupted by a student.

The student filmed videos of the encounter, showing her following the agents out of the classroom and to their car while she and others chant "murder patrol."

The head of the local chapter of the National Border Patrol Council, Art Del Cueto, had called on the university to investigate the students.

University officials say the university president met with U.S. Customs and Border Protection employees to discuss the issue.

