US agent who killed man in Hawaii files to prevent 3rd trial

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. State Department special agent who fatally shot a man in a Waikiki McDonald's restaurant has asked the federal court to prevent the state from taking him to trial a third time.

Christopher Deedy's lawyer filed a petition in U.S. District Court Friday asking the court to declare any further prosecution a violation of Deedy's constitutional right against double jeopardy.

The 33-year-old stood trial twice in state court for murder. He testified that he intentionally shot Kollin Elderts in November 2011 to defend himself and others. Both trials ended with each jury unable to reach a verdict.

Deedy argues that a third trial violates his U.S. constitutional right against double jeopardy. Deedy technically is still being held in custody by the state of Hawaii but is out on bail.