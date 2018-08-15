UK police return Buddha statue to India 57 years after theft









The ancient Buddha statue displayed at the High Commission of India in London Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, during a ceremony to hand it back to India, 57-years after it was stolen from an Indian museum and found its way to UK's art dealer market. Police returned the 12-century bronze Buddha statue during a ceremony Wednesday in London marking India's Independence Day.

In this photo made available Wednesday Aug. 15, 2018, from the Metropolitan Police, showing a 12-century bronze Buddha statue stolen from India 57-years ago, which has been found and is being returned to India. Wednesday Aug. 15, 2018. Police in London returned the Buddha statue 57-years after it was stolen, during a ceremony Wednesday in London timed to mark India's Independence Day. (Metropolitan Police via AP)

People crowd to photograph the ancient Buddha statue displayed at the High Commission of India in London Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, during a ceremony to hand it back to India, 57-years after it was stolen from an Indian museum. The statue found its way to UK's art dealer market, and police returned the 12-century bronze Buddha statue during a ceremony Wednesday in London timed to mark India's Independence Day.

LONDON (AP) — Police in London have returned a 12th century statue of Buddha to India after recovering it 57 years after it was stolen.

Police handed over the bronze statue with silver inlay during a ceremony Wednesday in London marking India's Independence Day.

The Buddha was one of 14 statues stolen from a museum in Nalanda, eastern India, in 1961.

Police were called after representatives from the Association for Research into Crimes Against Art and the India Pride Project noticed the statue at a trade fair. The dealer and the owner cooperated fully and, upon learning the item had been stolen, agreed to return it.

Detective Constable Sophie Hayes says the case is "a true example of cooperation between law enforcement, the trade and scholars."