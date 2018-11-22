UK police arrest man in connection to explosive devices

LONDON (AP) — British counterterrorism police have arrested a 48-year-old man in connection to the discovery of two apparent explosive devices found in northwest London.

Police said the man was arrested Thursday morning in north London on suspicion of violating the Explosive Substances Act.

Police say detectives do not believe the suspect has links to any terrorist organizations and say there is no ongoing threat to public safety posed by the incident.

The two devices were found Wednesday in an unoccupied apartment in northwest London. The area was evacuated as a precaution.

Police said the "initial assessment" is that the items were improvised explosive devices.

The suspect has not been charged or identified.

The country's official terrorism threat level is at "severe," meaning intelligence analysts believe an attack is highly likely.