UK extremist convicted of plotting to kill prime minister

LONDON (AP) — An extremist loyal to the Islamic State group has been found guilty of plotting to kill the British prime minister.

Naa'imur Zakariyah Rahman was convicted Wednesday of planning to bomb the entry gates to the prime minister's residence and office at 10 Downing Street, kills the guards there and then attack Theresa May with a knife or gun.

The 20-year-old, who is originally from the Birmingham area of England, was arrested in November after collecting a backpack he believed was stuffed with explosives.

He thought he was getting it from Islamic State adherents, but had been talking to undercover police.

Prosecutors said Rahman planned to be killed during the attack.

A jury convicted him at the Old Bailey courthouse in London. He has not been sentenced yet.