UAE to consider 'clemency' in case of convicted Briton

LONDON (AP) — The ambassador of the United Arab Emirates in London says his government is studying whether to grant clemency to a convicted British academic sentenced to life in prison for espionage.

Ambassador Sulaiman Hamid Almazroui said Friday that academic Matthew Hedges' family has requested clemency and the government is considering it.

He says the espionage case against the 31-year-old Hedges "was an extremely serious case" and that he had been convicted based on "compelling evidence" after a full and fair judicial process.

The ambassador says he has met with British officials to discuss the case, which has threatened close ties between the two countries.

Hedges is a Ph.D. student who was arrested May 5 at Dubai Airport after a research trip to the UAE.