Twitter conspiracy sabotages California town fundraiser

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Officials in a small Northern California community say an online conspiracy that started with a tweet from former FBI Director James Comey forced them to cancel an annual school fundraiser out of safety concerns.

The Sacramento Bee reports the online conspiracy that prompted the cancellation by a school foundation in Grass Valley, a tiny community north of Sacramento, started after Comey participated in the Twitter hashtag trend #FiveJobsIHad.

A QAnon conspiracy theorist rearranged the letters in Comey's tweet to spell "five jihads" and grouped the first letters of each of the jobs he listed to spell GVCSF, the initials of the Grass Valley Charter School Foundation.

Foundation president Wendy Willoughby tells the newspaper a barrage of questions from across the country quickly followed and officials decided to cancel the event.

