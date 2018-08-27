Tucson police investigating death of pedestrian hit by a car

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson say they are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a car on the city's east side.

They say 30-year-old Sean Rollins was killed walking across Speedway Boulevard early Sunday.

Police responded to the scene around 2 a.m. and rushed Rollins to a hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

They say speed wasn't a factor in the crash, and the driver of the truck that hit him remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Police say driver didn't show any sign of impairment, but officers are uncertain about Rollins.

They say Rollins had left a bar and was not in a crosswalk or crossing at an intersection at the time he was fatally struck.