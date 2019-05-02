Trump renews resolve to stop 'hate-filled' attacks
President Donald Trump renewed his administration's resolve Thursday to defeat the "evil and hate-filled attacks" on religious institutions in the U.S. and abroad as he spoke at a National Day of Prayer ceremony at the White House. (May 2)
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has celebrated the National Day of Prayer with victims of last weekend's California synagogue shooting.

Trump and rabbi Yisroel Goldstein of the Chabad of Poway synagogue spoke by telephone after Saturday's shooting. Goldstein told celebrants during a ceremony Wednesday in the White House Rose Garden that Trump was the first person "who began my healing."

Goldstein thanked Trump for being, "as they say in Yiddish, a mensch par excellence." Mensch is Yiddish for a "person of integrity and honor." Trump said Goldstein is an "incredible man."

Two other victims of the shooting, including an off-duty Border Patrol agent who fired at the alleged gunman, attended the ceremony.

  President Donald Trump looks on as Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, survivor of the Poway, Calif synagogue shooting, speaks during a National Day of Prayer event in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Washington. Photo: Evan Vucci, AP
President Donald Trump looks on as Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, survivor of the Poway, Calif synagogue shooting, speaks during a National Day of Prayer event in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Washington.
Photo: Evan Vucci, AP

One woman was killed and three others were injured in the shooting, including the rabbi, who lost a finger.