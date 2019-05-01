Trump faults lawsuit to block courthouse immigration arrests

BOSTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is criticizing two prosecutors in Massachusetts for suing to block federal authorities from arresting people at courthouses who are suspected of being in the country illegally.

Trump said Wednesday on Boston Herald Radio that "these are people that probably don't mind crime." He was referring to the district attorneys for Suffolk County and Middlesex County. Suffolk County includes Boston.

The lawsuit filed Monday argues the practice of arresting people in courthouses makes it harder to hold defendants accountable. The prosecutors said in some instances, cases are grinding to a halt because witnesses, victims or defendants are afraid to come to courts.

Trump said the two Democrat district attorneys are protecting people that "in many cases are very dangerous."