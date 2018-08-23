Trucker says he was shot at and robbed on Maine interstate

HOWLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police say a truck driver hauling water along Interstate 95 was shot at and robbed by two highwaymen.

The trucker says he was driving in Howland Tuesday when two men in a red sedan shot at his truck while they were passing him. Troopers say both vehicles then stopped, and the victim was pulled out of his truck and robbed.

Police say the two men then fled. Troopers say the truck driver was not hurt, and were gathering evidence Wednesday throughout the day.

State police believe the incident was isolated and that there's no threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.