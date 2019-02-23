Truck inspection turns up suspected cocaine; 2 men arrested

TOWANDA, Ill. (AP) — Two California men have been arrested after police in eastern Illinois found more than 110 pounds (50 kilograms) of suspected cocaine during a truck inspection.

Illinois State Police say 35-year-old Brandon Weise of Murrieta and 36-year-old Miguel Martinez of Desert Springs are charged with trafficking, delivery and possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities say a semitrailer was stopped Thursday for a motor carrier safety inspection on Interstate 55 near Towanda, northeast of Bloomington. The suspected drugs were found within freight stored in the trailer.

A judge set bond for Weise and Martinez at $500,000 each. They were ordered held in the McLean County Jail.