Troopers seize 88 sockeyes snagged, netted in Wasilla creek

WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — Four men have been cited for illegally capturing sockeye salmon near Wasilla.

Alaska State Wildlife Troopers on Monday seized 88 sockeyes that were netted or snagged in Cottonwood Creek.

Troopers investigated after receiving a complaint of illegal fishing.

Two of the men listed Wasilla addresses, one was from South Carolina and one was from Washington state.

They were given court dates to appear on citations for fishing in closed waters, fishing without licenses in their possession and illegal possession of sockeye salmon.

The fish were donated to a charity.