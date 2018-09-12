https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Troopers-search-for-driver-who-crashed-a-box-13223362.php
Troopers search for driver who crashed a box truck and ran
SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) — Washington State Patrol troopers are looking for a driver who crashed a box truck along State Route 507 and then ran from the scene.
KOMO-TV reports the man was driving west on 8th Avenue South near Spanaway just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when he ran a stop sign and turned left to head south in the northbound lane of SR-507 when he struck a pickup truck head-on.
The driver of the box truck jumped out and ran off.
Troopers say the driver of the pickup truck was taken to Madigan Army Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The roadway was blocked for nearly three and a half hours.
