Triple shooting sends 3 to hospital in critical condition

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a triple shooting on a west Philadelphia street sent three men to the hospital in critical condition.

A police spokesman says one 21-year-oold man was shot in the chin, a 28-year-old man was shot in the back and another 28-year-old man was hit in the leg. No arrests were reported after the shooting just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said two men trying to buy drugs were shot in northeast Philadelphia, and one was critically injured.

Officials said one man was killed and at least one other critically wounded in earlier shootings and stabbings around the city over the weekend.