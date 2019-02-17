Triple shooting in Newark kills 1, wounds 2; no arrests

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in New Jersey say a triple shooting in Newark has claimed the life of one person and sent two others to a hospital.

The Essex County prosecutor's office and Newark public safety officials said the shooting happened at about 5 p.m. Saturday.

They said 51-year-old Angel Montanez of Newark was pronounced dead 15 minutes later. Two other male victims were taken to University Hospital and reported in stable condition.

No arrests were reported.