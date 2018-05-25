Trial to start June 4 for man charged in SIU student's death

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (AP) — A man charged with killing a 19-year-old Southern Illinois University student in 2014 is set to go to trial next month.

The Southern Illinoisan reports 23-year-old Gaege Bethune's trial is scheduled for June 4. He's charged in the death of 19-year-old Pravin Varughese (VAHR'-geez), whose body was found in a wooded area in Carbondale five days after he was reported missing.

Bethune was arrested last year, after Varughese's mother questioned authorities' original finding that her son died accidentally from exposure to cold. She said a private autopsy found injuries to his head and face.

Bethune pleaded not guilty. Prosecutor David Robinson said Wednesday there's no plea deal being considered. Bethune said he doesn't want to pursue a deal, stating "At this time I don't believe there is anything to discuss."

___

Information from: Southern Illinoisan, http://www.southernillinoisan.com