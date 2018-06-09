Trial to begin for 2 men charged with stealing trade secrets

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two former employees of a Connecticut-based defense contractor accused of stealing trade secrets are set to go on trial.

The trial of Jay Williams, of Griswold, and Jared Sparks, of Ardmore, Oklahoma, is scheduled to begin Monday in federal court in Hartford.

Federal prosecutors say the men worked in 2010 and 2011 at Groton-based LBI Inc., which designs and builds unmanned underwater vehicles for the Navy.

Authorities accuse them of uploading proprietary information from LBI into Dropbox accounts before leaving the company to work at another contractor — Charles River Analytics of Cambridge, Massachusetts — that developed software for LBI's vehicles.

Williams and Sparks deny wrongdoing. Their lawyers say there are no allegations they shared LBI's information with any other company.