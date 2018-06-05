Trial set for former deputy accuse of mishandling evidence

CANON CITY, Colo. (AP) — A trial is set later this month for a former Colorado sheriff's deputy charged with official misconduct after evidence in a 2006 homicide investigation was found in a storage unit in Canon City.

The evidence was discovered in December 2016 when someone bought the unit after former Fremont County Lt. Robert Dodd quit paying the rent.

Prosecutors allege Dodd kept evidence in the August 2006 shooting death of 17-year-old Candace Hiltz, including a shell casing, a hatchet, bloody socks and a rope.

Dodd is charged with misdemeanor possession of an identification document and abuse of public records along with official misconduct. His trial is scheduled to start on June 25.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports defense attorney Randy Jorgensen wants to question potential jurors on whether they've been prejudiced by news coverage. Prosecutors didn't object.

