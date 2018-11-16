Trial set for Minot woman in roommate assault case

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Trial has been scheduled in late February for a Minot woman accused of helping a man hold their roommate against his will in a dispute over unpaid rent.

The Minot Daily News reports that prosecutors have dropped felony robbery and accomplice counts against 21-year-old T'Anna Beede, but she still faces a misdemeanor unlawful imprisonment charge.

Authorities allege Taylor Laducer, of Williston, and Beede on May 18 drove the roommate into the country, where Laducer assaulted him with a bat and brass knuckles. They then allegedly left him by the side of the road in the middle of the night.

Laducer pleaded guilty in August to reduced misdemeanor charges of unlawful imprisonment and assault. He was sentenced to the three months he had already served behind bars and 1 ½ years of probation.

___

Information from: Minot Daily News, http://www.minotdailynews.com