Trial of man charged with stabbing women scheduled to start

DANIELSON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man charged with stabbing a woman several times in the back during a domestic dispute is heading to trial.

Prosecutors tell the Norwich Bulletin that jury selection in Angel Alvarez's attempted murder case is scheduled to begin Monday with testimony expected to begin later in the week, likely on Thursday or Friday.

Willimantic police responded to a city home on Sept. 24, 2016 for a report of a shooting. Police instead found a woman in the driveway suffering from stab wounds. She was flown to a Hartford hospital with critical injuries.

Alvarez has been held on a $1 million bond since his arrest.

He has consistently maintained his innocence and last year rejected an offer of 15 years in prison if he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault.

