Trial for man in ambush killings of California officers

INDIO, Calif. (AP) — Trial is set to begin for a man accused of killing two Southern California police officers in an ambush-style attack more than two years ago.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for John Hernandez Felix, who has pleaded not guilty to murder. Opening statements are scheduled for Wednesday.

His attorneys contended the 28-year-old is too intellectually disabled to face capital punishment, but the judge disagreed.

Palm Springs Officers Lesley Zerebny and Jose "Gil" Vega were killed in 2016 while responding to a call about domestic violence. Prosecutors say Felix was wearing body armor when he opened fire on the officers with an AR-15 rifle.

Vega was a 35-year veteran months away from retirement when he was killed.

Zerebny was a rookie officer just back from maternity leave.

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/