Trial date set for former trooper accused of excessive force

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A judge has set a trial date for a former West Virginia state trooper accused of beating a teen-age boy during an arrest.

The Journal of Martinsburg reports 29-year-old Michael Kennedy was arraigned Monday in federal court and trial was scheduled for June 4.

Kennedy was indicted last month by a federal grand jury on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law, language used to describe crimes committed by police officers while on duty. The indictment accuses Kennedy of using excessive force resulting in bodily injury during the Nov. 19 arrest.

A police dashcam video shows a West Virginia officer kicking and punching the handcuffed 16-year-old on the ground and kneeling on his shoulder after the teen allegedly rear-ended a deputy's car and fled.

