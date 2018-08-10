Trial date set; fight ends over statements in mass shootings

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A January trial date has been set in the case of an Uber driver charged with killing six people in Michigan after a prosecutor said he won't appeal a decision that keeps a lid on parts of a police interview.

Kalamazoo County prosecutor Jeff Getting says it's time to bring the "matter to trial without further delay." The shootings occurred in February 2016.

The state appeals court recently threw out some statements made by Jason Dalton. Getting says he won't appeal to the Michigan Supreme Court.

Dalton is charged with killing six people and wounding two others while driving for Uber. He's not accused of shooting customers. Dalton told police that a "devil figure" on Uber's app was controlling him.

Jury selection will start Jan. 3.