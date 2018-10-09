Trial begins for 4 accused in death of Olympian's daughter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A prosecutor says a stolen gun led to the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Trinity Gay, the daughter of Olympian Tyson Gay.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports prosecutor Lou Anna Red Corn said in her opening statement Tuesday in the trial of four men that defendant Chazerae Me'Lon Taylor Sr. went to the scene to recover a stolen gun and "created a circumstance that led to others pulling out their weapons and firing."

Authorities have said Gay was an innocent bystander who died after being shot in the neck during a shootout in a parking lot.

Taylor is charged with murder. His son, 21-year-old D'Markeo Taylor, is charged with wanton endangerment as well as 22-year-old Lamonte Williams and 23-year-old D'Vonta Middlebrooks.

Chazerae Taylor's attorney, Rodney Barnes, said his client fired two shots in the air to disperse a crowd. He said Taylor didn't kill Gay.

