Trenton police shoot, kill man threatening to harm himself

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a man who reportedly was threatening to harm himself was shot and killed by police who responded to a home in New Jersey's capital city.

The state attorney general's office says Trenton police received two separate 911 calls late Thursday night about a man at a North Olden Avenue home. Four Trenton officers responded to the residence and encountered 22-year-old Jason Williams, who they say was in the doorway and holding a handgun.

Two of the officers eventually fired their service weapons and shot Williams. He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

No other injuries were reported.

Authorities did not release the names of the officers involved and provide further details about the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation.