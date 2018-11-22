Treasurer sues as Selma government power struggle continues

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — The treasurer of a city in Alabama's Black Belt is suing to be reinstated to her position, even as city officials continue to wrangle with a budget crisis that sparked 68 layoffs.

Local news outlets report Selma Treasurer Ronita Wade, placed on leave three times since 2017 by Mayor Darrio Melton, sued Tuesday in Dallas County Circuit Court demanding reinstatement.

Melton says Wade is under investigation for criminal misconduct. Wade says she knows of no such investigation

The Selma City Council has twice reinstated Wade, part of a power struggle over who will appoint department heads and control city spending.

Melton says Selma is broke and must cut spending. He's decrying a City Council proposal to divert $400,000 that he says is earmarked for schools to reinstate laid off employees.