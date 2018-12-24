Transit, gambling among New Jersey's top 2018 stories

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Delays and cancellations were two words that tried the patience of commuters in New Jersey as the state's mass transit systems wrestled with a series of challenges in 2018.

The problems on the rails and roads dominated much of the daily news as one of the top stories in 2018, leaving new Gov. Phil Murphy to promise improvements.

The Democrat took office, succeeding Republic Gov. Chris Christie, and the state's political landscape turned bluer during the midterm elections. Democrats won all but one of the state's House seats.

Gamblers could risk their fortunes legally betting on sports after the state won a U.S. Supreme Court case in May.

Drama, more than congeniality, dominated the Miss America Pageant, while generosity was challenged by what prosecutors described as an elaborate scam involving a couple and a homeless man.