Train hits couple on tracks; man killed as he saves woman

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a freight train struck a man and a woman as they walked along some tracks in western Pennsylvania, killing the man moments after he pushed the woman out of the way.

Pittsburgh police say 20-year-old Conlan Onder, of Baldwin, and the woman apparently didn't hear the train as it approached them around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Norfolk Southern tracks near Station Square.

Onder was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman remained hospitalized Thursday in serious condition, but her name and further details on her injuries were not disclosed.

Authorities say the train crew sounded the horn and put the train in braking, but couldn't avoid the couple. The eastbound train was headed to Morrisville.

The accident remains under investigation.