Toronto film festival cancels announcement due to shooting

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto International Film Festival is canceling an event to announce its planned film slate due to Sunday's deadly attack.

Festival organizers on Monday say that out of respect for those affected by the attack, the film slate will be announced in a press release instead.

Two people were killed and 13 wounded when a man clad in black fired a handgun into restaurants and cafes in Toronto's Greektown neighborhood. He died after an exchange of gunfire with police.

The Toronto International Film Festival runs from September 6 through the 16th. The festival is a launching pad for Hollywood's awards season and the first showcase for many Academy Awards hopefuls.