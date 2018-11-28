Top California Democrat faced allegations before election

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Democratic Party Chairman Eric Bauman was accused of inappropriate behavior on a campaign bus days before the November election.

San Francisco Democratic Party chair David Campos says two women reported drinking and comments about sex aboard a party campaign bus on Nov. 1. He says it appears Bauman engaged in the behavior and didn't ask others to stop.

Campos says the allegations prompted members of U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi's team to request Bauman and the bus not appear at a Nov. 2 rally with her in San Francisco.

Bauman took a leave of absence Monday amid an investigation into his behavior. Party vice chairman Daraka Larimore-Hall has accused him of sexual harassment and assault against unnamed people.

Campos says he didn't hear anything about sexual assault on the bus.