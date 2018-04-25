Time magazine honors sex assault survivors and women at gala

NEW YORK (AP) — Fresh from winning a Pulitzer Prize for helping to expose the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Ronan Farrow was honored as one of this year's 100 most influential people at the annual Time 100 Gala.

Farrow took his story to the New Yorker which published the account after NBC News passed on an earlier version.

Farrow walked the red carpet with alleged Weinstein sexual assault survivor Emily Nestor, and his mom, Mia Farrow, on Tuesday night in New York.

"It's a huge relief. There were obstacles arrayed around this story that I thought maybe would never be overcome, and we overcame them because of women like Emily Nestor who put her name on her story at a time when she had no idea what was going to happen or what the retaliation would be. And I'll spend the rest of my life grateful to her," Farrow said.

New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, who also won Pulitzers for their coverage of the Weinstein scandal, were also honored at the gala.

Collectively, the three journalists opened the floodgates for the outpouring of testimonials from women that faced abuse in the workplace.

Another survivor on the red carpet was Team USA gymnast Aly Raisman, who was one of the many victims of USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nasser.

Raisman was there to support fellow team member Rachel Denhollander, the first victim to come forward with allegations of sexual abuse against Nasser.

"Nobody can show you the pathway to healing. But I think what keeps me comforted is knowing that I'm not alone. Knowing there's a lot of people that are supportive and has a lot of people they want change," said Raisman.

Activist Tarana Burke was honored for her work in bringing #MeToo into social consciousness.

Besides being honored, Jennifer Lopez also performed. The Grammy-winning artist expressed why it was so important.

"I mean it's just an honor to be thought of and acknowledged," she said. "You look at the other names on the list, and it's just really humbling. It's really humbling and exciting."

Also attending the party were Nicole Kidman, Millie Bobby Brown and Olympic Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn.

"This year, having 45 women on the list — the most of all time — speaks volumes of how far we've come in society, and I think the tides are turning for sure," Vonn said.

Tony-winner Ben Platt, the former star of "Dear Evan Hansen" on Broadway, said he was impressed by the young people being honored, including four survivors of the Parkland school shooting.

"We're really seeing the younger generation stepping forward and taking the lead," he said. "We need to follow the lead of those younger than us sometimes."

