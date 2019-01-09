Thorpe, German combine for 47, N. Illinois tops Miami (Ohio)

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Dante Thorpe scored 24 points on 10-for-15 shooting with five assists, Eugene German added 23 points and Northern Illinois broke away from Miami (Ohio) 83-70 Tuesday night.

German and Thorpe scored all 13 points as Northern Illinois (9-6, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) stretched its lead with a 13-2 run over 4 1/2 minutes late in the game.

Levi Brady scored 16 for the Huskies and Lacey James added 10. Northern Illinois shot 58 percent from the floor, 30 of 52, including 9 of 18 3-pointers, and outrebounded Miami 32-25.

Nike Sibande led the RedHawks (8-7, 0-2) with 16 points, including three 3-pointers. Darrian Ringo added 14 points and five assists, Delonte Brown scored 12 and Bam Bowman scored 10.

Miami shot 43 percent for the game, 22 of 51, and was 8 of 27 from distance. The RedHawks scored 22 points off 14 Huskies turnovers.