10:20 a.m.

Authorities say a Colorado deputy has undergone surgery after being wounded in a shootout while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams said Thursday that Deputy Brandon Stupka suffered wounds to the thigh and abdomen late Wednesday but is expected to recover.

Reams tells The Tribune of Greeley that Stupka is facing additional surgeries, but he's "going to be OK, and that's what's most important."

Stupka and four other deputies were responding to the call in Greeley, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Denver, when he was shot.

The unidentified suspect was wounded by the other deputies and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Stupka is assigned to the patrol division and is a 10-year department veteran.

8:55 a.m.

A sheriff's deputy was shot and wounded in a gunbattle with a suspect in northern Colorado.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office says in a statement that the deputy was taken to a hospital in Greeley, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Denver, on Wednesday night and is in stable condition.

Sheriff Steve Reams told The Tribune in Greeley that he was confident the deputy would make a full recovery.

The suspect also was shot, but no information about his condition was released.

The deputy, a 10-year member of the force, was responding to a report of a disturbance involving a weapon.

The deputy was placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

The names of the deputy and the suspect have not been released.

