The Latest: Woman in fatal field crash held on $500K bail

ALFRED, Maine (AP) — The Latest on a court case in which a woman is accused of driving onto a Maine baseball field during a game and striking and killing a man (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

A 51-year-old woman police have charged with driving onto a baseball field and striking and killing a man is being held on $500,000 bail.

Carol Sharrow of Sanford, Maine, made her first court appearance in the manslaughter case on Monday. She's charged with killing 68-year-old Douglas Parkhurst and faces up to 30 years in jail.

Sharrow did not speak during the brief court appearance in Alfred. The court also ordered a mental health evaluation. Sharrow will be eligible for the bail only if she gets a contract with Maine Pretrial Services, an organization that helps supervises individuals who are out on bail.

Sharrow's attorney declined to comment on a possible motive or whether Sharrow knew anyone at the field.

Parkhurst had confessed five years ago to a 1968 hit-and-run death in New York.

___

10:35 a.m.

A woman accused of driving onto a Maine baseball field during a game and striking and killing a man before trying to leave the scene is scheduled to appear in court.

Police say 51-year-old Carol Sharrow, of Sanford, Maine, drove through an open gate onto a ball field Friday night. Screaming bystanders and ballplayers fled to get out of the way.

Officials say she hit 68-year-old Douglas Parkhurst before attempting to speed away. Parkhurst died on the way to the hospital.

Parkhurst had confessed five years ago to a 1968 hit-and-run death in New York state.

Sharrow faces a manslaughter charge. She was held at York County Jail Monday and was scheduled to appear in court later Monday.

A jail official says she'll be appointed an attorney in court.