The Latest: Weinstein expects to be 'fully vindicated'

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on new charges against Harvey Weinstein (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

Harvey Weinstein expects to be "fully vindicated" in the wake of new charges alleging a sex crime against a third woman.

That's according to the Hollywood mogul's lawyer, Ben Brafman. He issued a statement Monday after Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. announced an updated indictment.

The updated indictment alleges the Hollywood mogul performed a forcible sex act on the woman in 2006. The new charges join previous ones alleging forcible sex acts in 2004 and 2013.

Brafman says any actions were consensual and charging Weinstein as a predator "is simply not justified."

Weinstein is scheduled for arraignment Monday, July 9.

1:20 p.m.

Harvey Weinstein will be back in court soon to face new charges alleging a sex crime against a third woman.

The Hollywood mogul is scheduled for arraignment Monday, July 9.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. said Monday that an updated indictment alleges the Hollywood mogul performed a forcible sex act on the woman in 2006.

The new charges join previous ones alleging forcible sex acts in 2004 and 2013.

A representative for Weinstein had no immediate comment.

11:50 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein has been accused of a forcible sex act by a third woman in an updated indictment.

District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. announced the indictment Monday.

He says the new charges involve allegations against the Hollywood mogul from 2006.

Previous charges allege forcible sex acts in 2004 and 2013.

A representative for Weinstein had no immediate comment.