NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the college basketball coach accused of throwing a punch that led to the death of a New York City tourist (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest University says it has placed assistant basketball coach Jamill Jones on leave after police say he threw a punch that killed a New York City tourist.

Athletic director Ron Wellman said in a statement that he spoke with Jones on Friday and the coach agreed with the decision.

Police say Sandor Szabo banged on Jones' SUV window early Sunday, apparently thinking the vehicle was his Uber ride, after attending his stepsister's wedding.

Authorities say Jones got out, punched Szabo and sped off. Szabo fell and hit his head, never regained consciousness and was taken off life support Tuesday.

Jones turned himself in to police Thursday and was arraigned on a misdemeanor assault charge. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 2.

11:30 a.m.

The parents of a Florida man who died after he was punched by an assistant basketball coach at Wake Forest University say they don't accept the coach's condolences.

Bob and Donna Kent tell NBC's "Today" show that the coach, Jamill Jones, should have tried to save their son Sandor Szabo's life after punching him early Sunday.

Police say Szabo banged on Jones' SUV window, apparently thinking the vehicle was his Uber ride.

They say Jones got out, punched Szabo and sped off. Szabo fell and hit his head. He was taken off life support Tuesday.

Jones was arraigned on an assault charge Thursday. He expressed his condolences through his lawyer.

Jones' lawyer called Szabo's death "a tragic accident."

Donna Kent says Jones' condolences are "are a little bit too late."