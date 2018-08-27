The Latest: Rival describes shooter as 'kind of different'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on a deadly mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

A gaming rival of the former gaming champion suspected of killing two competitors, wounding nine others and killing himself recalled him as "being kind of different."

Shane Kivlen was the best friend of one of the gamers who was killed in Sunday's shooting at Jacksonville Landing in Florida.

Kivlen tells The Associated Press that 24-year-old David Katz didn't talk much with fellow gamers, either online or when they met face-to-face for Madden tournaments. He says much of what he and others knew of Katz, they learned from his baffling style of playing the game.

Kivlen says Katz was smart, "but something was off about him."

He says Katz wasn't known to trash talk with rivals. But after winning a championship last year, Kivlen says Katz "got up and let out the weirdest scream ever."

Kivlen was at his Jacksonville hotel when the shooting happened Sunday.

___

12:40 a.m.

Authorities say a gunman opened-fire at an online video game tournament in Florida, killing two people before fatally shooting himself as a livestream of the event appeared to capture gunfire, shouts and screams.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said at a news conference after the rampage Sunday afternoon that nine other people were wounded by gunfire and two others had been hurt in the chaos as people sought to flee.

He said authorities believe 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore carried out the attack with at least one handgun at the Jacksonville Landing, a complex of eateries and shops on the St. Johns River in that north Florida city. He says the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot and authorities were still confirming his identity.

He says he has no immediate motive for the shooting.